SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--Business is booming for many student-athletes across the nation after the NCAA has given them the green light to profit off their name, image and likeness, bringing in some extra cash.

Western Mass News is getting answers on how one local college is handling this new era and how local athletes are jumping on board.

Blood, sweat and tears. That's been the motto for many student-athletes in the world of college sports.

But how about brand ambassadors? A new name added to their resume.

"I'm definitely for this change, I think it's big especially for lower class families, who those athletes don't have an opportunity to work or pay for their books or stuff like that, if they aren't on full scholarship," said Dartmoth football player Isaac Boston.

An immediate rush of student-athletes posted to social media announcing their partnerships with different businesses and companies, representing them while getting paid for their name, image and likeness.

Student-athletes at the University of Massachusetts Amherst are signing away as well.

"We've given instruction to our student-athletes that they can begin to engage in nil activity. We didn't want to hold them back with July 1, coming right away. We've given them the ability to do so, just putting a bow on it and giving them documentation so they know exactly what their guard rails are," said Ariel Pasante, Associate Athletic Director for UMass.

With more legal and enforceable responsibilities in place, Pasante has been giving the Minutemen and Minutewomen some advice.

"Try to avoid long-term contracts, because you want to be flexible as the landscape continues to change, please have your contracts read over by an advisor or a lawyer or family friend so that you understand what the deliverables are as a brand ambassador, but also what the deliverables are for the other party," said Pasante.

Springfield native and student-athlete Isaac Boston is eager to get signed.

"I've been reaching out to people on Twitter, trying to get a lot of people in the western Mass. area, just to be on our sides with it, sponsorships, whatever they can do. Because wherever we go, they'll go with us, if their name is behind us," he said.

Boston said the hard work you see on the field, will translate off the field too.

"I would give them everything that I have, I would definitely try my hardest to spread their brand as best as I could... I think it's really important to get western Mass. businesses, small businesses, big businesses, whatever in general involved because we come from here, we train here, perform here, why not bring them where we go?"

Boston also said it's important he and his teammates remember, while this is a hot topic and trend, to continue to support each other as teammates, despite personal achievements and endorsements.