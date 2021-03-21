SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Controversy sparked over the unequal treatment between men's and women's basketball teams at the NCAA Tournament. This announcement comes after players from the women's team took to social media, frustrated over the lack of equipment gear, food service, and overall complimentary gifts, in comparison to the men's teams were provided.

Many famous NBA and WNBA players spoke out about this as well. Western Mass News spoke to one big-ten player about how she is handling the environment.

Western Mass News spoke with Northwestern University's women junior guard Sydney Wood, who told us she and her teammates were upset about this, but seeing the response nationwide is a more positive outcome.

The team taking their shot at becoming NCAA Champions, but she said she felt something was off when she went into the weight room.

"It was a little shocking to see the disparities. I feel like we're a little used to getting less than the men, but getting our little rack of dumbbells', versus every team for the men. Seeing them get their weight room, that was shocking," she said.

Videos circulated of the weight room for the men's basketball teams in Indianapolis for the NCAA tournament. Many compared those videos to the weight room set up for the women's teams, which only included a little rack.

There's also a comparison of food quality, and the amount of gear given to players is also a concern. Numerous NBA and WNBA players expressed their frustrations on social media about this issue.

Lynn Holzman, NCAA's vice president of women's basketball, released a statement on what was being shared by the men's and women's teams, saying:

"We acknowledge that some of the amenities teams would typically have access to have not been as available inside the controlled environment. This is due to the limited space, and the original plan was to expand the workout area once additional space was available later in the tournament."

But Wood noted that there's a deeper issue here.

"I feel like a bit part of it is, we don't even get the same exposure or marketing, so, kind of, to put us on a fair footing," she said. "That has to be something that needs to be addressed."

Despite the letdown, Wood added that she's proud to see the response from many that see the issue.

"It was cool to see all the WNBA players and the NBA players who not only spoke up about it, but I saw some WNBA players offer to come set stuff up," she explained. "So I feel like it was cool to see all the support from not only the basketball community but the athletic community as a whole."

After seeing these issues, NCAA officials are now making efforts to provide a better and more equal environment for the women's teams, who are already underway with their tournament play.