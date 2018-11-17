BOSTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A second case of measles is being reported in Massachusetts in the city of Lowell, the Department of Public Health confirms.
State health officials issued an alert to residents about potential exposure after a second case of measles was found in Lowell on Thursday.
While there are no known links between the 2 cases in Lowell, both individuals were diagnosed at the Lowell Community Health Center.
The first person was diagnosed on November 8.
The second person was diagnosed on November 15.
We're told this second individual was present in a number of places that could have resulted in exposures to other people.
This includes the following locations:
T.J. Maxx, 288 Chelmsford St., Chelmsford
Sunday November 11, 2018
3:00 p.m. 7:00 p.m.
Lowell Community Health Center, 161 Jackson St., Lowell
Thursday November 15, 2018
4:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.
Walmart Supercenter, 333 Main St., Tewksbury
Thursday November 15, 2018
5:00 p.m. 8:00 p.m.
Now, getting vaccinated with 3-5 days of an exposure can reduce the likelihood of contracting the virus.
The DPH says early symptoms of measles occur 10 days to 2 weeks after exposure and may resemble a cold (with fever, cough, runny nose, and red eyes) and a rash occurs on the skin 2-4 days after the initial symptoms develop.
The rash usually appears first on the head and then moves downward, the DPH reports. They also say the rash typically lasts a few days and then disappears in the same order.
People who contract measles may be contagious up to 4 days before the rash appears and for 4 days after the day the rash appears.
For more information on the measles virus Click Here!
State health officials say to call your healthcare provider if you were exposed and begin to develop symptoms. Visiting a healthcare facility may put others at risk and should be avoided.
Anyone who has had 2 doses of the vaccine or had measles in the past will unlikely develop measles even if they are exposed to the virus.
