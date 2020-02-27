CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A second retailer to sell recreational marijuana in Chicopee is opening for business this weekend.
Theory Wellness is located just down the street from Mass. Alternative Care.
It's almost time. Employees at the newest recreational marijuana dispensary in Chicopee - Theory Wellness - are getting ready for opening day on Saturday.
"We're really excited because with this opening. This is our third retail location and this is the first opening we've had in a physical store in quite some time," said Thomas Winstanley with Wellness Theory
Inside, Theory Wellness is set up with multiple stations with many product options like cartridges, edibles, and infusions. Winstanley said they've truly thought this place out.
"When we opened our Great Barrington store, we didn't necessarily know the great volume we were going to see. One thing you'll notice about this place is that it's got a much larger footprint. There's a lot more room across every area, from employee break rooms, to our pre-order services, and even into our inventory vault," Winstanley added.
According to the Massachusetts Cannabis Control Commission, as of January, 76 licensed marijuana dispensaries were operating in the four counties of western Massachusetts - 77 if you add in Wellness Theory.
Western Mass News caught up with Chicopee Police Officer Michael Wilk. He said since the legalization of marijuana in Massachusetts, he's seen an impact.
"Obviously, there's less arrests because it's been legalized. We have had people arrested for operating under the influence of drugs. We have had people be arrested for operating while smoking marijuana. You can't drive a car while you're high," Wilk noted.
With menus ready for customers at the door, Theory Wellness and Chicopee Police have teamed up for opening day.
"Obviously, if there is a lot of traffic, if there is a lot of tie-up just be patient, understand we're there to keep the peace, to keep the traffic flowing. These businesses have their own security, they follow the rules, they go by the guidelines. We're just there to make sure everything flows smoothly," Wilk explained.
Doors open here at 9 a.m. on Saturday. Customers must be at least 21 to get in and show a valid ID to prove it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.