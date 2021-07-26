SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Congressman Richard Neal announced more than $20 million in area funding from the Small Business Administration's shuttered venues operation grant.
Of the 33 western Massachusetts recipients, leading the list were places like the Basketball Hall of Fame, which received over $3.7 million, and Old Sturbridge Village, which received around $2 million.
Across Massachusetts, there have been 244 grants awarded.
The full list of western Massachusetts recipients appears below:
- Agawam Cinemas, Agawam - $49,815
- Jacobs Pillow Dance Festival, Becket - $1,492,373
- Chester Theatre Company, Chester - $81,357
- Public Emily, Inc., Conway - $193,779
- Stationery Factory Events, Dalton - $132,652
- Luthier’s Co-Op, Easthampton - $134,398
- Berkshire Choral International, Great Barrington - $525,735
- Berkshire International Film Festival, Great Barrington - $47,713
- Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center, Great Barrington - $296,530
- Shaw Entertainment Group, Great Barrington - $99,114
- Massachusetts International Festival of the Arts, Holyoke - $491,035
- Athlone Artists, Lenox - $15,187
- Edith Wharton Restoration, Lenox - $184,493
- WAM Theatre, Lenox - $43,383
- Exit Seven Players, Ludlow - $43,996
- HiLo Holding Company, North Adams - $116,523
- Massachusetts Museum of Contemporary Art Foundation, North Adams - $2,636,094
- Barrington Stage Company, Pittsfield - $608,989
- Berkshire Theatre Group, Pittsfield - $923,619
- Corcoran Productions, Richmond - $28,253
- PDP Productions, Shelburne - $11,350
- The Egremont Village Inn, South Egremont - $257,720
- Triplex Management Corporation, South Egremont - $396,099
- South Hadley’s Tower Theatres - $167,865
- Bold New Directors, Southampton - $287,040
- Cindy Pettibone, Southwick - $52,476
- Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, Springfield - $3,740,728
- Springfield Symphony Orchestra, Springfield - $285,817
- Old Sturbridge, Inc., Sturbridge - $2,858,798
- NV Concepts Unlimited, West Springfield - $1,609,453
- The Theatre Project, West Springfield - $726,224
- Community Images Inc, Williamstown - $124,765
- Williamstown Theatre Foundation, Williamstown - $1,347,489
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.