SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Federal funding has been awarded to Baystate Medical Center in Springfield.
Congressman Richard Neal joined Baystate Health President and CEO Dr. Mark Keroack on Tuesday to make the announcement of almost $2 million being awarded to Baystate from FEMA to continue their COVID-19 efforts.
Last year, Baystate Health was the recipient of more than $5 million in funding of this same kind.
Neal shared his appreciation for Keroack and his team for all of their effort in protecting the community.
"We thank the Baystate family for their herculean efforts and the superb advice that they've given to people across western and central Massachusetts," Neal said.
The funds from FEMA will allow the hospital to continue to deliver quality care as the pandemic continues.
