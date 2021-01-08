SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- With less than two weeks until President-elect Joe Biden moves into the oval office, Democrats are now scrambling to try and remove President Trump from that office and restrict his access to nuclear weapons.
Western Mass News spoke with Congressman Richard Neal tonight about the process and where Democrats stand.
With calls from Democrats to remove the president ratcheting up after the riots on Capitol Hill, two options are rapidly gaining momentum: impeachment or invoking the 25th Amendment.
"What happened this week in Washington at the president urging is intolerable," Neal said.
Neal told Western Mass News after talking to Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, no decision made on whether Democrats will move ahead with plans to invoke the 25th Amendment. Due to it being a complicated process that demands participation by some of the president’s closest advisors.
"There is some question as to why these resignations are taking place within the cabinet. Perhaps the argument is there are members within the cabinet who don’t want to cast the vote. Nor perhaps does Vice President Pence want to participate," he added.
In the meantime, also talk about impeaching the president for a second time.
Friday morning, Pelosi, along with Massachusetts lawmakers Ed Markey and James McGovern, took it even further, calling on the military not to carry out any order given by the president to use nuclear weapons.
“I agree with that 1000 percent, and I think that the speaker made the right call when she notified the joint chiefs of staff and other military leaders that she thought they should be vigilant about granting any access from the president to that possibility," Neal said.
Amidst all this maneuvering against the president by Democrats, preparations continue for quickly approaching transfer of power.
"We need to proceed with the inauguration and to make sure as scheduled at noontime on January 20 Joe Biden becomes the President of the United States," he said.
Pelosi said if the president doesn't resign, Democrats are prepared to move forward with impeachment early next week.
