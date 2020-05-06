EAST LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Congressman Richard Neal spent part of his day Wednesday in East Longmeadow.
Neal visited with officials from Excel Dryer. The company has begun producing mobile hand dryers to allow frontline workers to have clean, dry hands wherever they're needed.
The congressman told Western Mass News that could be a vital tool in fighting the coronavirus.
"Whether it's the World Health Organization, the Centers for Disease Control and the National Institutes of Health have all highlighted the role that hygiene is going to play,” Neal said.
President Trump tweeted out Wednesday that his COVID-19 task force will begin shifting its focus to reopening the country, but continue on indefinitely.
This comes after the White House said just yesterday that the task force could disband within the next couple of weeks.
"I think it's a mistake. I think it's premature. I think it has the potential to send the wrong signal. If Anthony Fauci said we should disband it, I would be more open to that, but I think we all agree that it has not completed its task yet,” Neal noted.
As far as providing aid, Neal, who is the chair of the House Ways and Means Committee, said he has been working on another stimulus package for the past ten days. He said he hopes to have a proposal by the end of this week or early next week.
“We need more money for state and local government for their funding. We need more money for hospitals as well. I hope those are two issues the American people can rally around as we construct this next round of relief,” Neal said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.