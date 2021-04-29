SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- President Biden has a proposal on the table that could have families rethinking college plans for their children.
The president is pushing for a free community college education for everyone.
We spoke with the president of Holyoke Community College today. She said this is a moment of celebration, with this proposal opening the conversation about the importance of higher education.
“The idea that finances is not a barrier to receive an education is a wonderful step,” Christina Royal, the President of Holyoke Community College said.
Royal told Western Mass News she is thrilled with President Joe Biden's proposal for free community college.
Royal said it’s important to recognize that access to higher education benefits our entire nation.
“Help families, our communities and our businesses thrive,” Royal said.
However, Royal does have some questions.
“Who will be included, how will they plan to be paid for?" Royal asked.
“The execution of such a plan is really dependent upon the details on legislation,” Royal said.
We took her questions to Congressman Richard Neal. Neal told us the plan will need some flushing out.
“There are some states that really don’t have community college systems, there are other states four-year colleges and grant two-year degrees and there are some states that have very generous benefits and other states that don’t,” Neal said.
Congressman Neal also said this proposal could provide many students with a more realistic transition to a four-year university if that's what they choose.
