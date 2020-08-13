(WGGB/WSHM) -- In Campaign 2020 news, new developments in the race for the First Congressional District seat.

On Thursday, Congressman Richard Neal releasing a statement and said he had nothing to do with recent allegations against his challenger, Holyoke Mayor Alex Morse.

This weekend, the UMass Democrats accused Morse of engaging in inappropriate behavior with students while he was an instructor at UMass Amherst.

Morse denies any abuse of power, but acknowledged having consenual relationships with college students.

Neal said he learned of the allegations against Mayor Morse the same way everyone else did. He said in a statement: