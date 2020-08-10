EASTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Congressman Richard Neal met with companies on Monday who received assistance from the Small Business Administration's Paycheck Protection Program.
Neal heard from four Easthampton companies who shared their stories of how they benefited from the program.
Companies like Rock Valley Tool, Riverside Industries, Nini's Ristorante, and Abandoned Building Brewery all received assistance made possible by the CARES Act.
"The CARES Act, which passed about four months ago, meant that 10,423 small businesses in central and western Massachusetts received aid...the avereage loan in this district, as a matter of fact, 80 percent of the loans in this district, were for under $150,000,"
Congressman Neal said five million businesses have taken advantage of the Paycheck Protection Program.
Easthampton Mayor Nicole LaChapelle talked about the importance of this program to the overall economy during the COVID-19 pandemic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.