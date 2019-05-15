EAST LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - East Longmeadow Police continue to investigate two different cases at a local bank.
Last week, a man robbed the bank with a knife and, yesterday, officers were called there after an attempted robbery.
A security guard now stands out in front of the People's United Bank in East Longmeadow after police were called to the branch twice in less than a week
"It's a little concerning. It's a quiet little area," Donna Rinaldi of Allied Flooring & Design Center tells us.
On Thursday, May 9, police say a man robbed the People's United Bank on North Main Street.
The suspect is described as a 30-40 year old with a stocky build, red hair, and a swastika tattoo on his right hand.
Tuesday afternoon, officers were called to the bank again for an attempted robbery.
"A lot of cruisers coming by, lights flashing, again, going into the bank for the second time in less than a week. There was a lot of in and out, detectives, lot of commotion," continued Rinaldi.
Donna Rinaldi works next store to the bank.
She tells Western Mass News she was surprised to hear about a second incident, and is happy to see a security guard out front.
"He was here very early and it’s been very quiet over there today. I don’t see very much going on, even in and out of the bank," stated Rinaldi.
People's United Bank tells Western Mass News they take:
"People's United Bank takes customer and employee safety very seriously and it is our first priority. We work closely with local authorities anytime an incident occurs within our branch network and we have a well-defined corporate security protocol in place."
Both incidents are still under investigation.
If you have any information, you are asked to call East Longmeadow Police.
