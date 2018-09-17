With those residents who were displaced by last week's gas fires and explosions in the Merrimack Valley finally able to go back home, communities in Massachusetts and surrounding states are coming together to lend a helping hand.
"That's how the city has always been. Lawrence has always, everybody is always, willing to help. Everybody, especially the fire department, everybody knows how close we are and how hard we work and we do get a lot of support for the city," said Lawrence firefighter Johnny Jimenez.
In front of the Arlington Middle School reads Lawrence Strong.
From the firefighters, to the police, and all the volunteers, the community has shown their strength and will to fight after tragedy struck their city.
Hundreds of Lawrence residents have headed home with food, water, diapers, and belongings - all of which were donated.
Some said that without the help of the community and local agencies, survivng would've been impossible
"Between the Red Cross, Salvation Army, the volunteers, the police department, the fire department been fabulous. Without them, nobody would have been able to survive in there," said Richard Bregoli from Lawrence.
Since Saturday, officers from the Springfield Police Department have been taking turns heading to eastern Massachusetts to help assist with recovery.
They told Western Mass News that in times of need, the entire state comes together as one.
"Well, it makes us all resilient because it shows how strong we all actually are and in times of need people do as much and as much hatred and bad stuff as there is out there, people do come together when there is a time of need," said Lawrence Pietrucci with Springfield Police.
While residents are settling back home, some houses are unliviable.
Thankfully, the Red Cross and volunteers are still on-hand to assist those residents during their time of need.
