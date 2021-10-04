WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The numbers are in! The 2021 Big E fair saw nearly 1.5 million visitors after it was cancelled in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
In all, officials with The Big E say they had a total of 1,498,774 visitors.
To compare, in 2019, The Big E recorded just over 1.6 million visitors - 1,629,527 to be exact.
It's the largest agricultural fair in New England. Running for 17-days straight with everything from animal shows and competitions, to the famous Avenue of States buildings, and the always so popular Ferris Wheel - There is certainly no shortage of fair food, entertainment, rides and unique items you can buy.
In 2021, the fair was able to break numerous attendance records despite concerns the pandemic would keep people away.
[RELATED: Last day of The Big E in 2021]
Some of the top performers and bands who played this year included Machine Gun Kelly, the Goo Goo Dolls, and Styx.
If you'd like to check out all of our coverage of The 2021 Big E, visit the Western Mass News website - Click Here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.