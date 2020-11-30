PALMER, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The roads on Monday night were wet, cars were driving through splashing puddles, as most of the downpour started Monday afternoon.
Throughout the evening there were some down trees in Hampden, but the lights were out in some areas of Palmer.
“Crazy, I just got off the Mass Pike and there were no lights, and I don’t know, it's crazy,” Palmer resident Christina Roberge said. “Completely dark, it's never been this dark in Palmer.”
Completely dark in parts of Palmer is an understatement. The Big Y parking lot had no lights with many traffic lights off. McDonald’s and Wendy’s showed no signs of any lights.
“Yeah it was all black, Ocean State, and I stopped at Big Y because I wanted to get something here, and like the whole parking lot was black. I didn’t know if the whole town was out,” West Warren resident Colleen Butler said.
At one point, nearly 1,500 customers in Palmer were without power Monday night. The Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) said that number was cut in half by 9 p.m.
According to MEMA, the number of customers in Palmer without power sits at only three now.
