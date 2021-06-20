HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Holyoke Gas and Electric is working to restore a power outage in West Holyoke.
Approximately 170 customers are currently without power.
According to Holyoke Gas and Electric, crews are on scene working to restore power and investigating the cause.
Outages can be tracked on their website's map.
