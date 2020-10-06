AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Nearly 200 UMass Amherst students face disciplinary action, accused of not following the university's COVID-19 guidelines.
This comes as number of off-campus student cases continue to rise by the day.
UMass Amherst recorded 26 new COVID cases among off-campus students - Thursday through Sunday - bringing the total to 116.
Now, the university is taking new action and the town of Amherst is taking note.
UMass Amherst students are being held accountable for following COVID-19 rules, both on campus and off.
University officials confirm 195 students face potential sanctions under the Code of Student Conduct for violations in the month of September.
Monday night in a virtual town council meeting, a discussion played out about off campus gatherings.
“We listen to a lot of folks about why don't we crackdown on the gatherings. We continually talk about that. When there's noise complaints, we do send officers. They do issue citations. They do educate even if they don't issue citations. They are educating about social distancing and sort of the expectations of the community,” said Amherst Town Manager Paul Bockelman.
In a PowerPoint presentation, acting health director Jen Brown said a cluster of cases have been traced to a single gathering last month.
“They're calling it a party. That was actually September 18 and what I understand is it was just eight students and from that, you can see what happened. The waves went out,” Brown noted.
Western Mass News spoke with one UMass student who agrees with the university's actions.
“We have a responsibility as a campus to protect the community of Amherst and surrounding communities. They’ve been fairly clear of COVID before we came back here…We don't want to bring it here to them,” said UMass senior Robert Greenlaw.
An Amherst resident we spoke to agreed.
"We’ve witnessed so many deaths because people are not doing all they can to protect themselves and protect other people,” said Dennis Porter of Amherst.
UMass Amherst spokesperson Ed Blaguszewski said in a statement to Western Mass News:
University officials emphasize that experience shows the most effective public health practices to deter the spread of COVID-19 are education and frequent testing. Emphasizing a confrontational approach can be counter-productive and discourage participation in contact tracing efforts. However, if students are involved in egregious or repeated acts in violation of the UMass Amherst Community Agreement, such matters are forwarded to the Dean of Students for review and potential sanction under the Code of Student Conduct.
To date, 195 UMass students have gone through the campus conduct process from the beginning of the fall semester through the end of September. This is the number for all conduct cases. Based on how cases are documented in our system — essentially the type of potential violation under the Code of Student Conduct — we do not have a specific number related to COVID-19 matters. However, it is accurate to say that a notable number of the cases are connected to COVID public health concerns referred to the university. Sanctions under the Code can range from a reprimand to suspension or expulsion. The Dean of Students Office has not released any details about specific sanctions.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
