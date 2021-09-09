SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Roughly 1,000 Afghan evacuees are heading to Massachusetts.
Several refugee resettlement agencies are preparing for their arrival in communities across the state and right here in western Mass.
Three refugee resettlement agencies are working together to welcome nearly 400 Afghans to communities here in western Mass.
Jewish Family Service of Western Massachusetts, Catholic Charities, and Ascentria are all preparing to assist Afghan evacuees when they arrive in the United States.
About 60 will be assisted by Catholic Charities and 150 to both Ascentria in West Springfield and to JFS of Western Massachusetts.
Maxine Stein the president and CEO of JFS tells Western Mass News resettlement agencies are facing a major challenge in funding to help the evacuees be successful in what they hope will become their new permanent home.
“We want people to be welcome and we want people to start off with a path to success in the ways that we do that is supporting them with all of these programs. They are prevention programs. They are skill-building programs. They are programs for their children and for family members and ESL training and employment training and literacy and mentoring etc. etc.,” Stein said.
Finding housing for them is an emergency situation. Stein says they plan on using local Airbnb’s, in-law apartments, and residential homes.
Stein hopes the community will be welcoming, which is something Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno said the city is happy to assist with.
“Many of these individuals during this terrible conflict over in Afghanistan were very supportive of America and helped us, and we need to give back to them,” Sarno said.
Stein said they are unsure when the Afghans are arriving but if you are interested in helping the organization with donations, housing, legal assistance or other needs head to their website to volunteer.
