HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Nearly 200 Eversource customers were without power in Hadley this afternoon, but now has dwindled down to 20 customers.
According to the Eversource Outage Map 194 customers have lost power.
This was just before 1:30 p.m.
Right now the electric company is reporting power will be restored by 3:15 p.m.
This comes around the same time fire crews were called to the Hampshire Mall in Hadley during a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for parts of the region.
No word yet if the two incidents are connected in any way.
