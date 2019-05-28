SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Many gathered over the long, holiday weekend with friends and family to kick off the unofficial start to Summer.
Lost in the festivities for some were their pets.
"This is pretty unusual, this number," Pam Peebles, Executive Director of the TJO, tells us.
A border-collie mix and a chihuahua, just two of at least eighteen dogs recovered by TJO Animal Control officers over Memorial Day weekend.
"We'll have five or six animals come in in a day, but this is unusual, as this number is exclusively dogs," says Peebles.
Pam Peebles is the executive director at TJO in Springfield.
She tells Western Mass News the majority of these lost pups are in good health, which leads her to believe they just wandered off.
There's also a common thread with all of them.
"The majority of the dogs come in without collars or tags, This was put on here. The majority are in really good shape, so these are loved animals. Virtually all of them, without fail, are not neutered," stated Peebles.
A non-neutered dog in the spring time basically has one goal: find a mate.
"Our understanding is that a male dog, not neutered, can smell a female in heat many miles away, so he's on a mission," said Peebles.
As the weather only warms, Peebles says it's a great idea for pet owners to double check where they let them roam.
"If the dog knows or senses a weak or failure in a fence when something prompts them to get out, like a loud noise or other dog, he or she knows exactly where to go," says Peebles.
Peebles says TJO is staffed to handle this influx of dogs, but they want to send them back where they belong.
So far, five of the eighteen have been spoken for.
"They want to be home. They'll curl up and settle here, and get some good yummies, but they want to be home on their couch," added Peebles.
If one is yours, TJO says get in touch with them.
