SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- We have an update now to an exclusive story Western Mass News first brought to you yesterday.
It focused on a little dog, found on the streets of Springfield, severely neglected and barely able to move.
This is what she looked like when she was brought to the Thomas J. O'Connor Animal Control and Adoption Center on Monday morning.
This is her today.
Staff told us Tuesday they are happy to report that she made it through the night and she is eating. Next for the dog is surgery on the tumor over her eye, but only if she continues to gain strength.
Animal control officers continue to look for the pup's owner. Anyone with information is asked to contact TJO.
