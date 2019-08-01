SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A little dog found on the streets of Springfield, severely neglected and barely able to move, continues to make remarkable. Veterinarians said Thursday it's miraculous progress.
We first told you about Maggie a couple of weeks ago. Since then, her story has generated a tremendous amount of viewer response.
However, with dozens of initial offers of adoption, staff at the Thomas J. O'Connor Animal Control and Adoption Center said so far, surprisingly, Maggie still has not found her forever home.
It's hard to believe that this dog, so full of life, came to TJO in Springfield on July 15 like this: severely matted, maggot infested, malnourished, and a large tumor over her eye.
After several surgeries and that tumor testing negative for cancer, TJO's Heather Cahillane said Maggie's recovery has been remarkable.
"She's a little miracle Maggie dog. She has rebounded very quickly," Cahillane added.
As a matter of fact, Cahillane said told Western Mass News that despite what she's been through, she's got quite the personality.
"She's barely recognizable, even her demeanor has changed. She's spunky and sassy and all cleaned up," Cahillane said.
Cahillane said all she wants now is attention.
"She needs a buddy, someone who is excited to sit and hang out with her, take her on walks. She definitely loves attention, so she'll be a great family dog, a great companion for someone," Cahillane noted.
Despite a tremendous amount of response and interest in adopting Maggie, so far, she remains at the shelter.
"So many people said 'I want to adopt Maggie' and you reached out and the moment has passed...maybe or something has changed, so Maggie is now available for adoption," Cahillane said.
In an effort to get the word out, Maggie was the featured pup on Better Western Mass Thursday.
We're told Maggie would be great with someone or a family who's patient and understanding and can spend a lot of time with her. After what she's been though, Cahillane said she's not fond of being alone and loves belly rubs.
Now with a clean bill of health, and a lot of determination, Cahillane said Maggie is ready for her forever home.
All of Maggie's medical expenses - a few thousand dollars - we're told were paid for by the generosity of the TJO Foundation.
If anyone interested in adopting Maggie is asked to contact the Thomas J. O'Connor Animal Control and Adoption Center in Springfield.
