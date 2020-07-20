SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The next COVID-19 aid package could be coming soon.
President Trump met with Republican congressional leaders on Monday to iron out the details on what could be in the next relief package.
Congressman Richard Neal told us Monday that it’s time for Congress to act before the extra unemployment benefits run out at the end of the month.
As Americans across the country continue to struggle financially because of the coronavirus pandemic, for nearly two months, the HEROES Act has been under negotiation in the Senate. It would give relief to those struggling to make ends meet.
“It’s a $3 trillion package that would include assistance for state and local governments. It would extend unemployment insurance. It would provide another $100 million for our hospitals. It would include the retention tax credit and bolster the Paycheck Protection Program. If we don't act or if the Republicans in the Senate don’t act, this would mean up to 25 million people could lose unemployment insurance,” Neal explained.
Republican Congressional leaders met with the president Monday. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is expected to roll out a $1 trillion package in the matter of days that would likely include:
- The reduction of unemployment benefits, but it’s unclear how much
- $75 billion dollars to help schools to reopen
- Another round of stimulus money
"We know we can't shut the economy down again. That cannot happen. We've learned there are consequences from being cooped up at home,” McConnell noted.
Western Mass News asked Congressman Neal if the Democrats would consider a compromise with Republicans, since the Democrat-led House passed a $3 trillion package with the HEROES Act.
“Cash flow is everything, so we are unlikely to buy into anything that Senator McConnell puts out that does not extend some shape or form of unemployment insurance, more money for our hospitals, the retention tax credit, state and local government assistance and clearly, to make sure there's flexibility in the Paycheck Protection Program” Neal noted.
The congressman said he believes that McConnell will put out his package officially Tuesday morning and, from there, negotiations will continue.
