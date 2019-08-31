CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Attached to the back porch of a house on Blue Bird Anchors in Chicopee there is a brand new ramp for Dorothy Desroches.
"My mother has nephropathy in both legs and it is hard for her to walk up an down those stairs," Dorothy's daughter said.
Dorothy told Western Mass News it was difficult for her to use the stairs to get in and out of her home.
"Every time I had to get down I had a really hard time because I couldn't seem to get myself down. For the longest time I needed the ramp," Dorothy Desroches explained.
Dorothy's daughter said her mother needed a ramp for some time, but they only had enough money to buy the supplies.
"She really needed a ramp for the house and could only really afford to get the wood to build the ramp," Dorothy's daughter said.
So that is when her neighbor, Donald Trottier, and his family stepped in.
"She is a wonderful woman and she was in need of it and she has to get to the doctors and I was always afraid if she had to get to the doctors or the hospital that they would have a lot of trouble getting her out so I wanted to make sure she was safe," Trottier said.
Building the new ramp was a family effort with his two sons and wife.
"I would say we spent about 8 hours maybe a little longer with getting the lumber and picking stuff up," Trottier explained.
A great gesture that Dorothy said she will always be grateful for.
"It's great I am just looking forward to it I thank my blessings I thank God and I thank my neighbors," Dorothy Desroches said.
