EAST LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - New details in the East Longmeadow deadly stabbing on Somers Road after the suspect pleaded not guilty this afternoon.
The District Attorney identified the victim as 61-year-old Tina Jette.
Sources tell Western Mass News that the victim in this deadly stabbing was the aunt of the suspect, Michael Scavotto.
Neighbors tell us that this isn't the first incident involving this family.
Residents of Somers Road in East Longmeadow say a homicide investigation isn’t something you see in their town very often, but, late Tuesday afternoon, their neighborhood was flooded with police lights and crime tape, as police responded to a deadly stabbing at 395 Somers Road.
One neighbor, who asked us not show her face on camera, tells Western Mass News she's seen the warning signs for years.
"I'm not surprised it happened. This person has been a problem in the neighborhood for years," one neighbor tells us.
She is referring to 35-year-old Matthew Scavotto, who plead not guilty to one count of murder on Wednesday afternoon in Palmer District Court.
Neighbors we spoke with confirmed that Scavatto lived at that address on Somers Road with both his aunt and grandmother.
According to court documents obtained by Western Mass News, a harassment prevention restraining order was filed against Scavotto in October of 2012.
The order stayed in place for one year and was not reissued.
"The police department will not respond to any calls unless you have a restraining order, and it usually takes someone getting hurt or murdered until something gets done with the individual. I think it's really sad," the neighbor stated.
Knowing the individual who filed that restraining order, she says it was the result of multiple incidents involving Scavatto.
"I'm so sorry for the family. It's terrible," the neighbor added.
Scavotto is due back in court on July 25.
Until then, he is being held without the right to bail.
