CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Developing news Western Mass News has been falling all evening a Chicopee student was hit by a car Monday afternoon getting off the school bus on Grove Street.

Western Mass News spoke exclusively with neighbors on what they say happened.

“Everyone was getting off the bus. The bus had literally just loaded the kids off,” neighbor Celina Rodriguez said.

A Chicopee student was hit by a car on Grove Street getting off of the school bus on Monday afternoon.

“We did see the people that hit him he actually stopped for the bus but even before the bus had passed before our home the truck had already accelerated,” Rodriguez said.

Western Mass News obtained exclusive video moments before the incident. You can see the white Jeep stopped on the road but then moves past the bus as they both drive in opposite directions.

“The bus stopped right there, and the bus hadn’t even made it past our home when the Jeep just, was hitting the speed definitely,” Rodriguez said.

Chicopee Public Schools Superintendent Lynn Clark said the student was taken to Baystate Medical Center in an ambulance. She said in part quote, “The Chicopee Public Schools’ thoughts and prayers are with the student and family at this time.“

Neighbors spoke exclusively to Western Mass News saying the afternoon was any parents’ worst nightmare.

“Parents were screaming crying; you could hear parents yelling oh my gosh; call the cops, call the cops,” Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez’s son was also getting off the bus at the time. She said the boy is a friend of her child’s and is just eight years old.

“Now my son has to live with that image,” Rodriguez explained.

While the cause of the accident is still unknown, Rodriguez said speeding has been a problem on Grove Street for years.

“Especially on a long street where there’s a public park, you can hear the speeding I’m in my house and my son’s crossing the street, you can hear it so clearly and loudly,” Rodriguez said.

Chicopee Police said the boy is expected to make a full recovery.