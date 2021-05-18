LUDLOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- More than a dozen people are without a place to live after a fire in Ludlow Monday night. Those flames also damaged a nearby home.

“Well, I started spraying it with my hose. I thought it was something minimal, but it started getting higher and higher the fire,” said neighbor Juan Rubbo.

A fire raged up the back of a home on Highland Avenue in Ludlow last night. A Western Mass News viewer captured the whole thing on-camera and shared it with our newsroom. Rubbo, who lives next door, also spoke exclusively with Western Mass News about what he saw.

“You know, because of the smell, we cook at the same time and we thought it was the food, but it smelled funny, so we got outside and see the fire next door,” Rubbo said.

Rubbo told Western Mass News once he saw the flames, he used his hose to try and put out the fire. After about 10 or 15 minutes, he decided it was too dangerous and had to back away. Shortly after that, fire crews showed up.

“Told everybody to get out and screamed it to the people next door to get out, screaming for someone to call 911,” Rubbo noted.

Ludlow fire officials said calls came in for the fire just before 9 p.m. Monday. They were able to get the flames under control quickly, but the back of the house and its porch suffered some serious damage. The fire also melted part of Rubbo's garage.

“It’s burned really bad, you can see it, and damaged the siding of my house too,” Rubbo explained.

Fortunately, no one was injured during the incident.

“You know, I thought it was something simple or somebody threw a cigarette or something in a bag and it caught on fire…but it was something major because it split so fast,” Rubbo said.

The cause of this fire is under investigation. We’re told 15 people have been displaced and are being assisted by the Red Cross.