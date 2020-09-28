SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Monday was Neighborhood Day of Action in Springfield where over 100 Hampden County Sheriff employees volunteered to clean up the streets and parks of the city.
Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno and Hampden County Sheriff Nick Cocchi participated in the day to show the community they care.
The event started this morning at 9 a.m. and crews got to work right away.
They covered multiple locations throughout Springfield, like Indian Orchard, East Springfield, and The X in Forest Park.
Due to the pandemic, crews will only include the sheriff's department to keep it smaller.
One volunteer and employee of the sheriff’s department said why it was so important for her to give back to the community.
“I chose to participate because I live in the city, I want to make a difference, I want to make it cleaner for all of us, especially we’re in a pandemic and if the parks are cleaned, it’s another opportunity to enjoy the fresh air,” said Noelani Washington, a nurse in the sheriff’s department.
The event was originally scheduled back in April, but because of COVID-19, it was pushed back.
Sarno partnered with Cocchi to help improve the quality of life across the Springfield neighborhoods.
“As state employees, it’s important to give back to your community and all I can tell you that people are watching, from their homes here to your left, watching the work the staff is doing in the park here,” Cocchi explained.
The sheriff department is not only going around keeping the city parks clean and safe, but there also working with an emergency response team in Springfield to help people as well.
All-Inclusive Support Services Center on State Street is partnered with the sheriff's department to help anyone who is struggling with homelessness or with addiction.
The department will take them in as a new client and ensure they get the support and assistance they need.
“So I am a very blessed guy and I think the Hampden County is blessed to have the committed professionals that the office and this is just one way to give back, and to let you know we’re here, we’re with you, we’re staying together,” Cocchi said.
The Hampden County Day of Action will be replicatied in other local communities in the coming months as well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.