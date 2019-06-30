CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Springfield man has been arrested for allegedly breaking into a home in Chicopee and police are crediting neighbors for speaking up after hearing the sound of glass breaking.
29-year-old, Kenneth Goddard, is facing 3 charges including Breaking & Entering Nighttime for a Felony, a WMS Warrant, and Larceny over $1,200.
In the early morning hours Saturday, just after midnight, police say they received a call from a citizen who believed there was a house break-in in progress on Rochester Street.
"The call came in because someone heard glass breaking, and that is how the suspect gained access," explains Officer Mike Wilk.
While police were checking out a yard in the area behind a garage they say they saw a male party run away.
They also say he was carrying a 'large blanket type item.'
"They broadcast this information out on the radio, so other responding units could begin searching," says Wilk.
While the search for the suspect ensued, officers found the home that was broken into.
" ...The house had been gone through, with drawers and jewelry boxes emptied," noted Wilk.
A K9 unit was brought in and Goddard was allegedly tracked to East Street where he crossed the road.
"He matched the description of the suspect," Wilk says.
When officers stopped Goddard he allegedly admitted to the crime saying "I broke into that house."
This according to police.
Goddard was arrested at that point and taken to the Chicopee police station.
"Officers did locate a blanket that contained items, including jewelry, video games and electronic equipment from the home," explains Wilk.
He's being held on $1,000 bail.
Wilk adds, "Great job by neighbors seeing something and saying something."
