SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Homeowners in a Springfield neighborhood are fed up with an eyesore on Bay Street.
They say a property there is attracting both hygiene problems and trespassers.
Several viewers contacted our newsroom, asking us to investigate the situation at 14-59 Bay Street.
When we got to the address, we found what used to be a home, and a few extra items that were clearly dumped on the property.
"One of my inspectors," Springfield Codes Enforcement Commissioner Steven Desilets tells us. "Went by and happened to notice that there was a large deflection in the roof line."
Steven Desilets says the home was leveled in August after the roof collapsed and part of the chimney landed on a neighbor's property.
"We did an emergency demolition on the property to," continued Desilets. "Knock the property down into a safe pile."
One neighbor, who didn't want to show her face on camera, tells Western Mass News that pile of debris has only been growing since the demolition.
"You're hearing," one Springfield resident tells us. "People moving out there dumping stuff at like one, [or] two in the morning. When you get up the next morning, you see stuff over there that wasn't there previously."
She fears the growing trash will attract less-than-hygienic neighbors.
"You're talking about something that's," she stated. "Going to get dirtier over time, where we now are facing a series of rats and other rodents coming into our home. That's what we're afraid of too."
Desilets says the city has continuously reached out to the owners of the home with no response.
The city even issued a capias arrest warrant to appear in court.
The city still has not been able to locate them.
"We're going to," said Desilets. "Go back to the court now and ask for a judgment, so that the city can have access to the property. We'll demolish the rest of what's there, clean it all up, clean the property, and try to recover the city's cost for the taxpayers. We always wish we could get the stuff done faster, but we have to follow the laws."
We tried to contact the last recorded owners of the property listed online, but we couldn't find a phone number or new address for either of them.
