LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- We continue to follow developing news in Longmeadow where a postal worker was killed on Thursday after a truck that failed to stop for police collided with the postal vehicle.
The truck driver also killed in the crash.
The crash happened on the border of Enfield and Longmeadow.
People we spoke with on Friday told us that David Nacin was loved and admired by his coworkers. His neighbor told us that cars have been coming by and dropping things off at Nacin's house all morning.
"My wife was looking on Facebook and was like 'Oh my God, it's Dan' and 'I'm like oh my God, no, oh my God," said neighbor Kevin Stuart.
Stuart has been neighbors with Nacin for 16 years. He told Western Mass News he heard about the crash while he was working at Brooks Brothers in Enfield and came home to find out the victim was not only his neighbor, but a friend.
"It was hard. He's a great guy, great neighbor," Stuart added.
Stuart said Nacin was a hard working man and loved his family. He said he would see him come home with his wife, Tina, on Sunday's after getting back from weekend trips. He said the news is a shock.
"I kept looking all night to see if anyone got home or what was going on. I've seen cars come by dropping things off this morning. It's rough. I can only imagine the kids and Tina...great people," Stuart explained.
Nacin was filling in on a route that wasn't his normal route when the crash happened. An employee at the Pride gas station across the street from the scene didn't want to go on-camera, but told Western Mass News everyone around was trying to help.
"It was unbelievable to witness something like that. It's very tragic...It's hard because you're adrenaline is going. I wanted to help," that employee explained.
As for Stuart, he said he is still coping with the loss of his friend.
"It's gonna be a lot of looking over. Now, I'm gonna look over and see emptiness over there," Stuart added.
We reached out to the police department and the Hampden County District Attorney's office for more information on the investigation. We are still waiting to hear back.
