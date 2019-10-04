AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News continues to follow new developments on a B-17 plane that crashed at Bradley International Airport Wednesday.
Among the seven injured, Andy Barrett from South Hadley and Thomas and Linda Schmidt.
A neighbor tells us the couple currently resides in Feeding Hills, close to the Suffield, CT border.
Like many of our viewers, Schmidt's neighbors say they have been following the coverage of Wednesday morning's plane crash.
Knowing that their neighbors survived, they want them and their family to know that they're there for them.
For thirteen years, Jennifer and Scott Couture have lived at their Feeding Hills home across the street from Linda and Tom Schmidt.
The Coutures say they couldn't believe that the Schmidts survived the B-17 plane crash at Bradley Airport and that they're…
"Heartbroken as well. Just so sad, you know? You feel for the family, you know? I would feel that for anybody, but then knowing that it's somebody you do know and knowing what good people they are, it's just so sad," Jennifer Couture tells us.
The Coutures say that they would see the Schmidts almost every day.
"I look across every day and think what kind of condition they're in. I just can't imagine. It's sad to see a quiet house," stated Jennifer.
After knowing them more than a decade, they've established a relationship with them.
"We had a broken lawn mower and he made sure that our lawn was mowed, and made sure we were plowed out every year. Just super kind people. Always good to my kids," says Jennifer.
A generosity and kindness that they want to reciprocate during the Schmidt's challenging time.
"He will take care of the lawn. We can get mail, you know, when they come home. Meals, anything. Anything that that's needed," continued Jennifer.
"The other day, we noticed their barrels were out front and it was trash day. My son went over there and pulled it right out front for them," said Scott Couture.
While they have more questions than answers right now, they just want the Schmidt's family to know that they have the neighborhood's support.
"I just hope that they pull through this okay and that the family doesn't have to go through it very long, and I just hope that everybody comes out happy, healthy, and comes back to normal," added Scott.
The Coutures tell us that they can't emphasize enough how they truly think Tom and Linda are the nicest people in the world and all they want is to see them be able to come back home.
