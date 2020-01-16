SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Residents across the area are reacting to Wednesday's abduction and Amber Alert involving a Springfield girl, including those in the neighborhood where it happened.
We spoke with a neighbor, Maggie Kenney, who said she saw the young girl walking down the road when she heard her scream.
Kenney said she saw the blue car sitting and waiting.
Kenney told Western Mass News she watched in horror as the man, now known as 24-year-old Miguel Rodriguez, threw 11-year-old Charlotte Moccia in the car.
She said she called police right away and described what she saw.
"She was walking, carrying her bag, and he got out on the passenger side and grabbed her...threw her in the backseat of the car. It was a two-door Honda," Kenney explained.
Kenney said police where at the scene within minutes.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
