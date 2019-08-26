HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A house was left charred after a fire broke out in Holyoke Monday night.
"It was very scary," Holyoke resident Mark Hickey tells us.
Neighbors described what the house on Longwood Avenue looked liked when the fire first started.
"We could smell smoke and then we could hear sirens and the fire trucks coming. The second floor and the attic was fully engulfed in flames," says Holyoke resident Chip Mannix.
Cell phone video shows black smoke billowing into the air.
"We just saw smoke pouring out the top window there of the attic. It was black. For days, you could see it," explained Hickey.
Holyoke Fire Captain Kevin Cavagnac tells Western Mass News a neighbor walking by saw the fire then called 911.
Crews were on scene within a minute.
He says the fire spread from the second-floor bedroom through the hallway and into the attic
"Fire crews entered through the front door. They were able to keep it contained to that back bedroom and the area of the hall," stated Capt. Cavagnac.
Capt. Cavagnac tells Western Mass News there was one man inside at the time.
"He told me he was downstairs. Heard what was going on upstairs. There was too much smoke for him to go and try to put it out himself, so he did the smart thing and got out of the house right away," continued Capt. Cavagnac.
Neighbors credit the fire department for getting to the house so quickly.
"They were probably here within minutes. Certainly contained it very quickly, but it's such an absolute shame," said Mannix.
Fire officials say that the man will no longer be able to live there.
"At this point, I'm wondering are they going to be able to save the house?" asked Mannix.
Capt. Cavagnac says the Red Cross was called in to help him, and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.