SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - We’re now hearing from the neighbors who provided police a critical piece of evidence in connection to the abduction of 11-year-old Charlotte Moccia Wednesday afternoon.
You can only imagine how stressful Wednesday was for everyone on that street, but tonight, they are relieved and want everyone to know this was truly a community effort that brought Charlotte home safe.
Julius and Maggie Kenney have called the Hill McKnight neighborhood home for 33 years.
That’s why when they heard screaming Wednesday afternoon, they knew something was wrong.
“i start screaming and i’m telling my husband call the cops. Saying they put her out, put her down, and she was screaming. And he just threw her in the backseat and got in the car and they took off," Springfield resident Maggie Kenney tells us.
Julius immediately contacted police with officers arriving within minutes, a sight that made Charlotte’s dad feel uneasy.
“He got out, he looked, and he wanted to know what was going on, and they said, 'Go in the house and check if your daughter is in there.' He went in and checked and came out screaming. Threw the phone down, glasses, and I ran across the street to grab him and he got mad and said, 'Julius, why didn’t you', and I said, 'Look, this is a situation. I had to call the cops, Carl, I didn’t want to call you and frighten you and Denise'," Springfield resident Julius Kenney explained.
The investigation at this point well underway, as seen in this video provided to us by neighbor Shelly Hill.
“I had seen that the police were over at my neighbor's house and I said, 'Well, I have cameras', and ran straight over to them and said, 'We have surveillance cameras. Let’s go see what happened'," Springfield resident Shelly Hill says.
Shelly tells Western Mass News that Charlotte’s mom needed to know what was happening.
“I knew how to contact my neighbor and she called me right back. That was hard. I just quickly asked her, 'Where’s Elizabeth? Where’s Charlotte?', and found out Charlotte was supposed to be home and dad was on his way. Because she hadn’t called in, I couldn’t say anything at that point, but I handed the phone to the detective, because I just broke down," continued Hill.
While that call took place, police worked with Shelly’s son, Joshua, to track down a possible suspect.
They didn’t capture the actual abduction, but did capture the suspect parked and pulling away, noticing the same car was just there the day prior.
“That looks like the same car, and then when it came back, they were like, 'Yup. Same car. It’s got to be the guy'," said Joshua.
“We were just telling them, 'Put it out there. Put it out there. Get it out there as fast as possible. Somebody’s got to see the car. Somebody’s got to see her'. There was so much fear," stated Shelly.
“Some of my friends got annoyed and said, 'Why are you sending this to us? We live nowhere near you', and I said, 'I live right next to the entrances of a bunch of highways. Even though you live three states over, she could be there in a day or two hours'," says Shelly's daughter.
While police and the public searched, the crowd at the Moccia home kept growing with the parents fearing the worst case scenario.
“She started making all these things like she could be killed, thrown in the river, what have you," said Julius.
But then news broke that Charlotte was found.
“He’s just kissing me all over my neck and I say, 'Carl, Carl come on now. Look, your beard’s a little rough'. He was kissing me all over my face, on the head. She came over and started hugging me and I said, 'I told you the Lord got it', and I just asked Jesus to bring her back safe and sound, and he did," explained Julius.
With some beginning to criticize what Benny and Amanda did, the couple who chased the suspect’s car, the neighbors telling those critics simply knock it off.
She feels that if people keep criticizing those who do good…
“Then we’re not going to have any more heroes. We’re not going to have any more angels out there. That was a child, who was being threatened with a knife for their life. That was a little girl who might’ve never seen her mom and dad again, and Benny and Amanda knew what they had to do. They knew it inside of them that they had to follow that car and do everything they can to stop that little girl from being abducted, and if they wouldn’t have done that, they wouldn’t have had as much information as they needed," added Shelly.
The neighbors have been giving the Moccia family space as they process everything that have just happened, but they tell us that they look forward to the day that they can meet Amanda and Benny in public and thank them for saving Charlotte’s life.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.