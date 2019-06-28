EAST LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- An East Longmeadow neighborhood is still in shock after a resident was murdered this week.
Some want to shine a light on the victim.
East Longmeadow community members still coping with the loss of one of their own, 61-year-old Tina Jette, who was stabbed to death on Tuesday.
Kristin Carllo, a neighbor and friend of the victim speaks out about the incident.
"It was very unbelievable we're still beyond devastated," Carllo said.
Kristin Carllo lives across the street from the Somers Road home where the tragedy took place.
Charged in the case, Jette's nephew, 34-year-old Michael Scavotto, who also lived in the home.
With Scavotto still behind bars, friends and neighbors are mourning the loss of Jette.
"She was an amazing person we're truly truly going to miss her," Carllo said.
Carllo told Western Mass News that she has lived across the street since she was born, and she has a family-like bond to the Jette's.
"We celebrated many family occasions with them, they became our friends more so than family and besides being neighbors. She was absolutely wonderful," Carllo explained.
Neighbors said that Scavatto, charged with murder, worked in the landscaping and plowing business.
Back in the neighborhood, the news is still setting in.
As people continue to mourn the loss of their fellow resident, investigators continue to piece together what happened.
Michael Scavato is due back in court next month.
The West Springfield Home Depot is having a memorial service for Tiny Jette on Sunday, whom we're told worked here for over 30 years.
