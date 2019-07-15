SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Moriarty’s Pub and Grille in Springfield is closed right now, day one of an eight-day punishment.
After deciding to pull Moriarty’s liquor license last week, the city’s License Commission, along with Mayor Sarno, turned their attention to the bar’s entertainment license today.
Both hearings were triggered by a May 26 shooting incident, where shell casings were found outside.
We spoke with the city's head of the Licensing Department.
She tells Western Mass News they held a hearing this afternoon, but she says they have thirty days to render a decision on the entertainment license.
Meanwhile, we are learning more about exactly where police found the shell casings at the scene.
The sign for Moriarty's Pub and Grille boasts "a hundred thousand welcomes" in Gaelic.
In stark contrast to the front door, where a sign from the city states the establishment is closed for eight days due to a violation of the security plan.
Springfield Police confirm to Western Mass News that, on May 26, they were called to bar early in the morning for shots fired, finding shell casings directly underneath the word "grille" on the pub's signage.
"We heard the shots. We saw the police coming by," Springfield resident Ivan Arroyo tells us.
Ivan Arroyo lives right around the corner from the bar.
Even though he heard the gunfire, he says he's not scared, claiming Moriarty's has been a welcoming neighbor.
"He’s doing whatever he can do with the place and in the neighborhood. We haven’t seen no issues, no people coming through from the place drunk or doing anything disorderly whatsoever," says Arroyo.
Arroyo says he'd like to see a deeper investigation into why the trigger was pulled a shooting that didn't hurt anyone, but caused a lot of tension.
"They should investigate more, go more deeper, not to try to put the blame on a business," stated Arroyo.
We reached out to the owners of Moriarty's Pub for a statement.
We have yet to hear back.
Meantime, License Commission officials say they will make a recommendation to the mayor on whether or not he should suspend the entertainment license, as he has control over the decision.
I'm told it's rare to revoke an entertainment license permanently.
