SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Residents in Springfield’s East Forest Park neighborhood are speaking out after a violent home invasion sent one person to the hospital with serious injuries yesterday.
A home on Roosevelt Avenue is the center of a police investigation following an alleged attack Monday afternoon.
Many in the area consider the area a safe and quiet area, so when they learned about Monday’s incident and the number of police cruisers that responded, residents said they want answers.
“It’s kind of terrifying, to be honest," said one neighbor who did not want to be identified.
In speaking to Western Mass News, she expressed her frustrations following what police are calling a targeted home invasion Monday. The woman said she lives just a couple doors down and was working from home when this reported crime happened in broad daylight at around 3 p.m.
"All of us who were home with our doors unlocked would have liked to just lock them or kept an eye out or even just have the opportunity to be good neighbors and we weren’t given that opportunity," that resident explained.
She told Western Mass News that right now, all neighbors can do is speculate since police haven’t given much information on what exactly happened.
“I’m not trying to tell anyone how to do their jobs, but I think residents in the area should have been notified, especially knowing that they didn’t know who the individual was and that they were still on the loose, for lack of a better term, or if they were still out there. What was stopping them from going to target any other homes or seeking refuge in a home nearby until the police presence died down," the resident added.
Neighbors we spoke with off-camera said they never really saw or heard anything from the house and wondered if anyone was ever really living there.
State Representative Bud Williams lives just feet away from where the incident happened and much like other neighbors, wishes there’s more police in the area.
"I don’t see a police presence like I would like in terms of the perception of cars, police riding through neighborhoods, officers walking through neighborhoods," Williams said.
We checked in with Springfield Police on Tuesday to get answers on the latest in the investigation including an update on any suspects and the victim.
However, Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh only said it continues to be an ongoing criminal investigation.
It's an answer that neighbors said isn’t enough.
“We still have not been given any information. They keep saying that this home was targeted, which I guess is to make us feel better, but that just makes me feel worse. Why were they targeted, and what’s to stop us from being targeted?" the unidentified resident explained.
Williams added, “you gotta be vigilant, pay attention. These are the times in which we live in.”
