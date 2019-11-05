WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It's a race so tight that no one is declaring victory yet in Westfield.
Less than 100 votes separate the two candidates for mayor with 100 percent of precincts reporting.
To be specific, it's 97 votes. That is the difference between Don Humason and Michael McCabe.
They both ran for the office, which opened up after the current mayor Brian Sullivan chose not to run for re-election.
You may remember last week, Western Mass News reported that Sullivan announced he’s leaving the office early to work with the Baker administration.
As the results started to come in, we went to Humason’s campaign party, where he thanked his supporters and congratulated McCabe as a first time runner for office.
Humason also called this a gentleman’s race and he was proud of how they campaigned. He said this was a tight race though.
You may remember that in September’s primary, Humason won by just 104 votes.
Humason says that despite this 97 vote lead, he’s not declaring victory quite yet.
“It’s nice to be on top and I’d rather be that than the other way, but we’ll wait. There’s no hurry. The city will wait. There’s plenty of stuff to do and we’re in no hurry," Humason explained.
We also spoke with McCabe tonight and he said that they are disappointed with the numbers, but that they ran a good race. He also told us that he and Humason have spoken over the phone and that both men mutually agreed to give it a few days before anyone is declared a winner given the close margin.
So at this time, McCabe is not conceding to Humason.
