(WGGB/WSHM) -- We're one day away from the start of the Stanley Cup playoffs.
Amid the coronavirus pandemic, it's not exactly going according to plan for the Boston Bruins.
The NHL took a hiatus at the start of the pandemic.
The league re-started in a bubble, similar to the NBA.
The Bruins entered the hiatus as the number one team in the Eastern Conference. However, they have struggled since the re-start.
They will begin the playoffs as a four-seed against the Carolina Hurricanes.
NESN's Jack Edwards, the voice of the Bruins, told Western Mass News it will not get any easier for the B's.
"They're very inconsistent so far and the only excuse possible is that there is very little at stake. In order to win the Stanley Cup, you've got to beat the best and it doesn't really matter what order your opponents come in...This team has it. They had it last spring and they can have it again, but they've got to reach for the light switch and the lights better come up full, because when they play Carolina at 8 on Tueseday night on NESN, it's either full on lights or they're going to be struggling in darkness, trying to find the switch," Edwards explained.
As Edwards noted, the B's begin their run for the Stanley Cup at 8 p.m. Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.