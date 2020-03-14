NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - NETA is taking precautionary measures amid growing concerns over the coronavirus.
In a letter that went out to customers, officials say that while full service at their locations in Massachusetts are closed until further notice, they will implement a reserve ahead only policy at their Northampton and Brookline locations.
The letter reads:
"We are closely monitoring the situation and following the official guidance and recommendations of the CDC, OSHA and local Boards of Health to help mitigate and slow the spread of the virus and to ensure, preserve and promote public health."
NETA is also taking additional measures to ensure the health and well being of their staff and customers by:
- Increasing sanitizing of all surfaces and deep night cleanings in all their stores
- Continuing to adhere to the State Sanitary Code for Massachusetts
- Enforcing good hygiene of all their associates and directing associates who are feeling unwell not to come into work
- Training associates to be extra sensitive to interactions with patients and adult-use customers, particularly those that are immunocompromised or otherwise vulnerable
- Preparing stores to respond quickly to any emerging situation
- Implementing a number of ways that customers can obtain products while minimizing time in their stores and ensuring minimal contact with staff and others, such as how they manage lines and wait times and encouraging the use of debit over cash
- Advising customers who are sick or have symptoms to refrain from coming to our stores
