NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It has been six days since NETA began selling recreational marijuana in Northampton.
So far, it has catered both to Massachusetts and out-of-state patrons, causing extra traffic in the town.
"We're serving roughly 2,000 people a day as reflected in the line that you see outside," said Amanda Rositano with NETA.
The line on Monday is considered small for NETA, six days after opening up their recreational marijuana sales.
"It's fair to say that most states have been represented here over the last week or so. It's hard to say how much of that had to do with people being in town for the holiday," Rositano added.
Rositano noted that the parking around the building hasn't been an issue with police there to direct people.
"Parking spots are beginning to open, so we don't think it's going to be necessary to really create a new type of renovation plans to affect the parking situation," Rositano explained.
NETA officials told Western Mass News that they are working with the Northampton Police Department to make sure the busiest thoroughfares aren't being used for parking.
However, if you go around the corner to Wright Avenue - the street that's directly behind NETA - the people who live there told us that this is an accident waiting to happen.
"NETA being open has affected this area, mostly the street, making it very hard to get in and out of. I think the town should make it a one-way street. Parking on either side like right up there, it's making it difficult for these cars to get through it one way or the other. They just end up meeting head-to-head and they have to try to duck into one of these small spots so that the other person pass and there's just too many cars to do that," said Gage Afanasiew, who lives on Wright Avenue.
Northampton's mayor told Western Mass News that he's only received one complaint about traffic around Pleasant Street,
Mayor David Narkewicz said, "It's also the first of only one of two retailers that are now open in Massachusetts." He goes onto predict that the town has already seen the worst of it's traffic troubles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.