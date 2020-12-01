AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A new recovery center opened Tuesday in Agawam to help those struggling with mental health and addiction.
Leaders of the facility told us a recovery center like this opening up in western Massachusetts is crucial to those struggling with addiction, especially with the added difficulties of both the holiday season and the pandemic.
“To me, addiction is like the opposite of spirituality and connection and what has this pandemic done, but totally disconnect people,” said Dino Bedinelli, executive director and owner of Compass Recovery.
Compass Recovery opened in Agawam today as a locally-owned day treatment recovery center for those struggling with addiction, offering both in-person and virtual sessions to help people stay sober and work towards long-term recovery.
Agawam Mayor Bill Sapelli attended the ribbon cutting Tuesday, officially opening the doors to those in need.
Both the mayor and facility leaders said the problem with treatment in western Massachusetts is that there’s not a lot of it, forcing many people struggling with substance abuse to travel to eastern Massachusetts.
Sapelli told Western Mass News it’s crucial to have a center like this available for people, especially as we get into the holiday season.
“That’s a time that the councilors will tell you and the families that deal with these types of issues will tell you that the rates go up during the holidays, for a variety of reasons, but certainly during a pandemic. They really spiked around the country,” Sapelli explained.
According to nonprofit RIZE, which works to end the opioid pandemic, said in a statement to Western Mass News, “The coronavirus has made more challenging the work of providers treating those with opioid use disorder in every community across the Commonwealth.”
RIZE Massachusetts told Western Mass News that opioid use is tied to the deaths of more than 1,500 people in the first nine months of 2020 - hitting communities of color particularly hard.
Bedinelli and clinical director Antonia Santiago told Western Mass News the COVID-19 pandemic only makes it harder.
“Because are home, people who are struggling with substances have very little to do, it’s stressful, it can be anxiety-provoking. It’s like a recipe for using,” Bedinelli said.
Santiago added, “Because one of the things that we say is the opposite of addiction is connection and so what did COVID do? COVID prevented everyone from having that human connection.”
If you or anyone you know is struggling with addiction, CLICK HERE for more information on Compass Recovery.
