AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- On Saturday in Agawam, Safe Harbor Adult Day Program officially opened its doors.
This program specializes in patients with Alzheimer''s and dementia, but all are welcome. The home held its ribbon-cutting ceremony Saturday afternoon.
Western Mass News caught up with the owner, Cynthia Clemons, to find out her mission behind opening a safe harbor.
"When you have a need, you create something. I know that works for me. My mother had dementia, my dad was gone, and we wanted to make sure she was okay," she said. "I just wanted to provide that home-like environment. I've got someone's China in the closet. I've got my great-grandma's China in there. So a lot of bits and pieces of my family are here in this house as well."
Clemons said she thought about this idea for four years before finally opening the home.
