A school in western Mass. stepped up its efforts to keep students active during a time where everyday activities seem so limited.

Between remote learning, limited sports activities, and having to stay at home more, it's been a struggle for many students at Wilbraham and Monson Academy. That is why some activities like mountain biking and ice hockey are being welcomed back.

It's been a difficult year for many of these students at Wilbraham and Monson Academy with the coronavirus pandemic limiting everyone's go-to after-school activities.

"COVID has limited the way in which we can interact with each other," Wilbraham and Monson Academy Middle School Director Stuart Whitcomb said.

But instead of settling for what they can't do, members of the WMA Middle School came up with an idea.

"I started exploring our campus, and we have this beautiful, couple of hundred-acre campus, and it sounded like, good grief, why are we not using more of this space? Two years ago, we started building some trails, a bunch of volunteers got together, and we started getting in there," Whitcomb explained.

Now they are offering an after-school mountain biking program to their middle school students. Whitcomb said kids are wasting no time signing up, but the goal is to meet every student where they're at.

"A lot of this is based on making sure that kids are ready to do the things they need to do on the trail, and they won't do anything they're not ready for," Whitcomb said.

But that's not all that's coming to the academy. Exciting news for high school students too, after learning ice hockey is returning for the first time in 19 years.

“For many parents, whose children play hockey, and they decide to send their kids to WMA, they just sort of accepted the fact that either, a, their kids won't be able to play high school hockey, or b, they'll have to play outside of school, but that becomes obviously a pretty heavy lift," WMA parent and Thunderbirds CO-Owner Chris Bignell said.

Planning to get going in the 2021-2022 winter season, Bignell has been heavily involved in bringing the sport back. He said the response is overwhelming.

"We've received a number of inquiries without us reaching out first,” Bignell said.

His son Corey is excited too.

"I feel like it'll be harder competition a little more it won't be just teams locally," Corey Bignell said.

WMA is still searching for an ice hockey coach, and that is priority number one and will find the right person for the job. As for the middle school mountain biking program, that should start in a little over a week from now. For more information head to the WMA website.