SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Animal cruelty is now a federal crime, as President Trump signed into law a bipartisan effort to prevent torture and intentional injury to animals.
Massachusetts already has strict animal protections, but the new "Pact" law will allow law enforcement to intervene when the crimes cross state lines.
For local Massachusetts animal cruelty cases, this law won't change too much, but for the person who makes videos showing animal abuse and sells them over state lines or tries to avoid punishment for cruelty by moving to another state, this bill could hold them accountable for their actions with up to 7 years in prison.
With this change, those who work with animals feel it's an important first step for more protections.
No matter what state you live in, cruelty to animals is now a federal crime, specifically when animals are burned, drowned, tortured and crushed.
Pam Peebles, executive director of Thomas J. O'Connor Animal Shelter, said people crushing animals was the reason why the "Pact" law was crafted.
"It originally started for awful crush videos people that were making videos where animals were maliciously tortured and crushed and it will prevent those from being created and sold across interstate lines via video," Peebles explained.
In Massachusetts, where animal cruelty charges are already strict, Peebles said "Pact" won't make as visible of a difference.
"We have 10 cases right now in just 2019 that is with the local police department," Peebles explained.
But whenever a new law protecting animals is brought to the table it has people wondering what else can be done to keep pets safe.
One of them, already enacted in Tennessee and different New York localities animal abuse registries.
"I think with an animal abuser registry is a good idea, in theory, it’s very very challenging if not impossible to really manage at a federal or even a state level," Peebles noted.
Peebles said that challenge is compounded by the fact that you don't always have to show id to buy a pet.
"There are so much deception and corruption within the pet trading industry that people are often using fake names," Peebles explained.
Meghan Fiske, an employee from A.W. Brown's Pet & Garden in East Longmeadow said they keep their own list of people who bring animals back in dirty, injured or neglected conditions.
"If a person comes back and they try to buy another animal, we won’t sell them to them," Fiske explained.
Peebles said T.J.O. has something similar to try to prevent as many animals as going to abusive homes as possible.
"That’s invaluable to our decision and placing and where we send pets home or not," Peebles explained.
But Peebles said an open conversation about animal cruelty is the most important part of making new laws that protect the pets who don't have a voice.
"The more we talk about it the more we realize how important animal friends are to us," Peebles noted.
The law took effect immediately after it was signed on Monday.
