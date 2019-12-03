CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The days of hiring a snow removal service well in advance of winter weather may be over.
There's a new app available in western Massachusetts that can get you the shoveling and plowing help you need within minutes.
Getting around western Massachusetts was a bit of a struggle Tuesday morning. Many woke up to over a foot of snow.
“All the snow that I woke up to this morning was a surprise. Just happy to be out here and shovel and get stuffed cleared out," said Robin Willette.
Western Mass News found countless people out shoveling and plowing out. Some even teamed up.
“Well, I shoveled the breezeway and she started the driveway with the snowblower," said Jeannette Konopacki
Amanda Saczawa added, "I had to get my car out first, so I had to shovel two paths in order to pull out my car and then we figured out how to do the snowblower after calling a couple family members asking how to start it up.”
If you were one of the many from western Massachusetts who spent the morning shoveling out of the snow, what would you think about being able to get help from someone at the touch of an app?”
“I think it’s a good tool to have out there for elderly folks or for people who don’t have the ability to get around," Willette explained.
This tool is called Plowz and Mowz. It’s an app that is similar to Uber, allowing people to order plowing services within seconds, for however long they need.
Will Mahoney, founder of Plowz and Mowz, told Western Mass News this service started in Syracuse, NY and is now expanding into western Massachusetts.
“It’s a 24-hour service and you just go into the app, click," Mahoney said.
Residents we spoke with said they like the idea.
“[Reporter: Do you have neighbors that help people out around here?] No and I think that’s a good reason for the Uber plowing system because a lot of neighborhoods nowadays, with our new generation, don’t really help each other out. Everyone’s kind of for their own,"
Mahoney said employees are professionals who have built up their resume over time.
“They all have at least five years of experience. You can’t just sign up to work," Mahoney explained.
So the next time a snow storm hits, help could just be a tap away. You can CLICK HERE to learn more.
