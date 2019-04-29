SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Springfield parents, you might want to pay attention to this. There’s a new app that just launched and it allows parents to track a child’s bus before and after school.
If you’re unable to be there when your child gets on or off the school bus, not to worry.
Springfield Public Schools has introduced a new app called ‘Versatrans My Stop’ and they’re trying to get the word out.
The new technology is specifically designed for parents to monitor their child’s bus while it’s in motion.
"Basically, it will tell them, while the bus is in motion, where in route their child’s bus is. If they are waiting at the bus stop and your bus is late, you can see the live time on your app or PC,” said Maria D’Angelatonio, senior administrator of transportation services for Springfield Public Schools.
The app even estimates when the bus will arrive at a child’s stop and they will notify you if you’re bus is running 20 minutes behind schedule.
The GPS technology inside of the bus tracks its location.
D’Angelatonio told Western Mass News that the app was created to give parents peace of mind.
“Parents seem to be really excited about this and again, it’s a wonderful opportunity and tool for them to be able to track their child’s school bus online,” D’Angelatonio explained.
While the app can’t track your child, it will keep track of when the bus stops, where it stops and which route they are driving.
Springfield Public Schools added that not everyone can track your child’s bus .
“You have to be the parent associated in the parent portal with your child school. Not anybody can just log in and just track your child," D’Angelatonio noted.
The app will work year-round and it will still be active even if your child is going to after school activities.
