SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A bill banning hand-held cellphone use in the Bay State could become a reality on Monday.
The legislation passed through the senate and house last week, and now all that's left is a signature from Governor Charlie Baker.
Many people might be thinking the bill is already illegal to use your phone behind the wheel, and while this is true, it only applies for texting.
This new bill bands all cellphone use unless it is hands-free.
The bill would still allow drivers to view maps generated by a navigation system, as long as the electronic device is mounted on the car's windshield or dashboard.
A driver would not be viewed as operating a car, if it isn't moving and located on a part of the street, not intended for traffic.
But how much would it cost you to use your phone while driving?
The bill would impose fines of $100 for a first offense, $250 for a second offense, and $500 for any offense after that.
Additionally, the bill would require the Registry of Motor Vehicles to collect data from traffic stops, including the driver's age, race and gender, without identifying the driver.
Every other New England state already bans drivers from using hand-held cell phones while driving.
Nothing in the bill would allow police to seize a cellphone.
