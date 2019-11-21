SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It was a busy day for state lawmakers on Wednesday, an done of the bills passed aims to end childhood hunger.
It's called, "Breakfast after the Bell."
It was unanimously passed by the house of representatives.
This is an issue that both the house and the senate have been considering for years.
Now that it's officially through the house, they are one step closer to making it a reality for roughly 600 low-income schools.
The program would require all high-poverty. K-12 public schools to offer breakfast after the school day begins.
They say that by expanding the window for school breakfast, it will increase food access and decrease food insecurity for approximately 150,000 children.
Currently, the Massachusetts requires all high-poverty schools to provide breakfast for every eligible student.
But because breakfast is typically offered before the bell and in the cafeteria, participation levels are low.
Less than 10 percent of the students use the program, compared to the participation for free and reduces lunch, which is around 80-90 percent.
"I have long supported the Breakfast after the Bell program because I have seen the positive impact it has had in my schools for all students," said Hamden County Representative Aaron Vega.
"We know the stories of food insecurity in communities like Holyoke and we know this bill will start to address these issues."
